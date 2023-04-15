Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Mooresville crash

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in Iredell County on Saturday.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of River Highway and Rolling Hill Road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Rolling Hill Road while performing a “reckless” maneuver at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell County EMS provided medical aid, but he died at the scene.

Officials identified the man as 64-year-old Alan Ray Lorek.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

