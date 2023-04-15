PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Man killed after being ejected from vehicle in Mooresville crash

Police said the crash happened on River Highway on Saturday afternoon.
A man was killed Saturday afternoon following a crash in Mooresville.
A man was killed Saturday afternoon following a crash in Mooresville.(MGN)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 15, 2023 at 6:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A man was killed after he was ejected from his vehicle in Iredell County on Saturday.

According to the Mooresville Police Department, the crash happened around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of River Highway and Rolling Hill Road.

Police said the driver of the vehicle attempted to turn onto Rolling Hill Road while performing a “reckless” maneuver at a high rate of speed.

Officers said the man was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle.

Mooresville Fire-Rescue and Iredell County EMS provided medical aid, but he died at the scene.

Officials identified the man as 64-year-old Alan Ray Lorek.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident.

