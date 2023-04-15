Lincoln County teacher resigns after sexual assault allegations surface, district says

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An elementary school teacher in Lincoln County has resigned after sexual assault allegations arose, district officials said.

According to a Lincoln County Schools spokesperson, law enforcement was made aware of the allegations against the now former Battleground Elementary teacher in mid-to-late February.

Following the allegations surfacing, the man was placed on administrative leave.

He resigned during the period he was on leave.

The NC Department of Public Instruction was also made aware of the allegations.

At this point, it does not appear that any charges have been filed.

