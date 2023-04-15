PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Lincoln County teacher resigns after sexual assault allegations surface, district says

The teacher resigned from Battleground Elementary after being placed on administrative leave.
A teacher at Battleground Elementary School in Lincolnton has resigned after sex assault allegations resurfaced.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An elementary school teacher in Lincoln County has resigned after sexual assault allegations arose, district officials said.

According to a Lincoln County Schools spokesperson, law enforcement was made aware of the allegations against the now former Battleground Elementary teacher in mid-to-late February.

Following the allegations surfacing, the man was placed on administrative leave.

He resigned during the period he was on leave.

The NC Department of Public Instruction was also made aware of the allegations.

At this point, it does not appear that any charges have been filed.

Related: Union County school employee arrested after sexual misconduct allegations involving student

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Cojocari was recently charged with possession of a controlled substance while in the...
Mother of Madalina Cojocari found with drugs in jail, warrants say
A Salisbury man and 14-year-old were killed in a crash in West Virginia on Thursday.
Salisbury man, 14-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in West Virginia, officials say
.
Charlotte toddler killed in shooting, father arrested, charged with manslaughter
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface
In Bethel Glen subdivision resident dodge the "Grand Canyon" pothole. Homeowners have waited...
“Grand Canyon” of potholes shows size of HOA vs Developer problem

Latest News

Jaylan Noah Davis.
Authorities searching for Charlotte murder suspect mistakenly released from jail
Coyote Joe's
Charlotte club Coyote Joe’s nominated for country music award
The point of the caucus is to raise awareness of the problem, start a national conversation and...
Lawmakers, providers discuss efforts to erase racial disparities in maternal healthcare
A Salisbury man and 14-year-old were killed in a crash in West Virginia on Thursday.
Salisbury man, 14-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in West Virginia, officials say