PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Former Lincoln County teacher arrested and charged with 24 felony sex crimes

The teacher resigned from Battleground Elementary after being placed on administrative leave.
A teacher at Battleground Elementary School in Lincolnton has resigned after sex assault allegations resurfaced.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:29 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An elementary school teacher in Lincoln County has resigned after sexual assault allegations arose, district officials said.

According to a Lincoln County Schools spokesperson, law enforcement was made aware of the allegations against the now-former Battleground Elementary teacher in mid-to-late February.

The Lincolnton Police Department issued a statement on Monday afternoon about the situation.

“The Lincolnton Police Department received a report in February 2023 of a teacher taking indecent liberties with a student at Battleground Elementary School. A thorough investigation was conducted that led to three additional victims by the same suspect, who has been identified as Brittain Lee Nichols, age 29, of Fort Mill, SC,” according to the police department.

Following the allegations surfacing, Nichols was placed on administrative leave. He resigned during the period he was on leave.

“Some of the victims had more than one encounter with Brittain while at the school. Brittain was charged with 24 counts of felony sex offenses on the four victims and was arrested today, April 17, 2023. Brittain received a $150,000 secure bond and was confined to the Lincoln County Jail,” according to police.

The charges consist of the following:

  • 12 counts of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Student
  • 12 counts of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child

The NC Department of Public Instruction was also made aware of the allegations.

Related: Union County school employee arrested after sexual misconduct allegations involving student

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were shot at Romare Bearden Park on Sunday afternoon.
2 injured in uptown Charlotte park shooting, suspect arrested
Carowinds officials said the boy got into the machine in an attempt to steal from it.
13-year-old gets trapped in claw machine at Carowinds after attempting to steal
The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Edgedale Drive.
One shot in domestic dispute in Salisbury, police say
The Ladners got to celebrate their first Easter with their quintuplets at a Mississippi...
Quintuplets celebrate first Easter with parents at hospital
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a shooting injured three people Saturday...
Police: Three shot at east Charlotte event following fight

Latest News

Construction on I-77 almost finished
Latavia Washington McGee mugshot
Police: Myrtle Beach mom charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor
To bring attention to the growing rise in child abuse across Rowan County, Terrie Hess Child...
Terrie Hess Child Advocacy Center shines light on increase in child abuse cases with Shoe Art installation
Christina Mills
Greenville woman accused of human trafficking, rape, kidnapping of teenage girl
Breaking News
Chester Co. road shut down for deadly shooting investigation