Former Lincoln County teacher arrested and charged with 24 felony sex crimes

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - An elementary school teacher in Lincoln County has resigned after sexual assault allegations arose, district officials said.

According to a Lincoln County Schools spokesperson, law enforcement was made aware of the allegations against the now-former Battleground Elementary teacher in mid-to-late February.

The Lincolnton Police Department issued a statement on Monday afternoon about the situation.

“The Lincolnton Police Department received a report in February 2023 of a teacher taking indecent liberties with a student at Battleground Elementary School. A thorough investigation was conducted that led to three additional victims by the same suspect, who has been identified as Brittain Lee Nichols, age 29, of Fort Mill, SC,” according to the police department.

Following the allegations surfacing, Nichols was placed on administrative leave. He resigned during the period he was on leave.

“Some of the victims had more than one encounter with Brittain while at the school. Brittain was charged with 24 counts of felony sex offenses on the four victims and was arrested today, April 17, 2023. Brittain received a $150,000 secure bond and was confined to the Lincoln County Jail,” according to police.

The charges consist of the following:

12 counts of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Student

12 counts of Taking Indecent Liberties with a Child

The NC Department of Public Instruction was also made aware of the allegations.

Related: Union County school employee arrested after sexual misconduct allegations involving student

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.