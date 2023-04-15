Charlotte club Coyote Joe’s nominated for country music award

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte’s own Coyote Joe’s has been thrust into the national spotlight after it was nominated as one of five venues up for the Academy of Country Music’s ‘Club of The Year.’

Joining Coyote Joe’s in the running for the award are the following establishments:

Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth, Texas

Grizzly Rose in Denver, Colorado

Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas

Joe’s On Weed St. in Chicago, Illinois

In a Facebook post, Coyote Joe’s said it is “honored” and “humbled” to have been nominated for the award.

The winner will be announced on Thursday, May 11 during the 58th ACM Awards.

Country music icons Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will host the awards show, which kicks off at 8 p.m. on Amazon Prime Video.

Related: Luke Combs’ show at Coyote Joes to be streamed on Apple Music

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.