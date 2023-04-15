PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Authorities searching for Charlotte murder suspect mistakenly released from jail

Jaylan Noah Davis was released following a clerical error on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are searching for a murder suspect who was mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center earlier this week.

According to the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, Jaylan Noah Davis, who is charged with murder and other violent felonies, was released Thursday after a clerical error appeared to have dismissed the charges.

The charges were not dropped though, and authorities are working to take Davis back into custody.

Deputies said Davis should be considered dangerous and the public should avoid him.

He is accused of shooting and killing Arthur Mikulski on Nov. 26, 2022.

Anyone who sees or interacts with him is asked to call 911 immediately.

