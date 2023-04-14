PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House

By Stetson Miller
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff welcomed nearly 30 wounded warriors to the White House on Thursday morning as they made a stop there during their 60-mile adaptive cycling Solider Ride journey.

“This ride is a reminder of how far you’ve come and how far you’re going. And we are so inspired to watch it all,” said Vice President Harris.

The ride started in Annapolis, Maryland on Wednesday. The veterans will continue on from Washington to Lorton, Virginia where they will end the cycling tour.

The veterans made two laps around the White House South Lawn then had a chance to meet the Vice President and Second Gentleman.

Army veteran Staff Sergeant Mark Lalli from Tampa, Florida was one of the riders on the trip. He told Gray Television that they made the trip to give veterans a chance some fun while also connecting with the communities they ride through.

“Our hope is to get other warriors on the couch and think, ‘I can’t do that’ to say, ‘You know what I can ride a bike again, riding a bike is fun. Let’s have fun again, let’s get active again, let’s get moving again.’ And hopefully that movement will get them out in the communities,” said Lalli.

Wounded Warrior Project CEO and Retired US Army Lieutenant General Mike Linnington said that warriors also ride to give Americans a chance to thank these veterans for their service.

“It’s important because we recognize those that have served the sacrifice. So much for all of us. You know, pay tribute to them, what they’ve given up to protect our freedoms,” said Linnington.

Copyright 2023 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

Latest News

Catawba is conducting a national search for a new provost.
Catawba College announces Interim Provost and Associate Provost
President Joe Biden is greeted at Ireland's parliament in Dublin on Thursday.
Welcomed in Ireland, ‘Cousin Joe’ Biden jokes of staying
According to the NC Forest Service, the emerald ash borer was first found in the United States...
Vietnam Veterans Park wetlands area closed for tree removal
Vice President Kamala Harris Welcomes Wounded Warrior Project Cycling Tour to the White House