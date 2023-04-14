UPDATE: Victims of I-77 crash identified

UPDATE: Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 6:30 PM | RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - According to Captain R.A. Maddy with the West Virginia State Police, the two victims of Thursday’s car wreck on 1-77 have been identified.

The driver of the passenger vehicle that ran across the median and hit a tractor trailer head on in the northbound lane has been identified as Abraham Morris, 49, of Salisbury, North Carolina. Morris was pronounced dead on scene.

Maddy also says that a 14-year-old juvenile passenger was extracted from the vehicle and transported by EMS to Raleigh General Hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The driver and passenger of the tractor trailer, Ismenord Berry, 32, of Goldsboro, North Carolina, and Jeff Rampart, 29 of North Port, Florida, were uninjured.

UPDATE: Friday, April 14, 2023 @ 8:55 AM | RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA has confirmed with the West Virginia Turnpike that Thursday night‘s wreck on I-77 resulted in a double fatality. West Virginia State Police Headquarters is expected to send out a press release sometime on Friday.

UPDATE: Thursday, April 13, 2023 @ 11:20 PM | RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - WVVA is getting reports from motorists on 1-77 that traffic is moving. It is unsure if both lanes are open at this time or just the northbound lane.

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - I-77 has been shut down on both sides following a fatal car wreck at mile marker 37 in Raleigh County between Ghent and Beckley. The call came into dispatch around 6:37 p.m. on Thursday, April 13.

According to the West Virginia State Police Turnpike Division, a vehicle crossed the median and hit a tractor-trailer head-on. One individual was pronounced dead at the scene and another was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

First responders with the Ghent Area Volunteer Fire Department and the Beaver Volunteer Fire Department are still on the scene.

Drivers should avoid this area if possible.

