TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down I-85 for 2 miles in Gaston County

Traffic is backed up on I-85 southbound Friday morning following an accident
Traffic is backed up on I-85 southbound Friday morning following an accident(NCDOT)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) -All lanes on I-85 South in Gaston County are closed Friday morning following a jackknifed tractor-trailer near US-321 near Mile Marker 15.3 Heading South.

“All lanes of I-85 South are closed at Exit 17 (US 321 / Chester St) due to a crash. The road is expected to reopen by 3:00 PM. Motorists are advised to stay alert while traveling in the area and use the following detour,” according to the NCDOT.

“Motorists must take Exit 21 (Cox Rd) and turn left or take Exit 20 (New Hope Rd) and turn left. Continue, then right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue US-29/US-74 West to re-access I-85 South.” according to NCDOT.

Gastonia Police said there are no injuries reported.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

