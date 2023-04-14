TRAFFIC ALERT: Jackknifed tractor-trailer shuts down I-85 for 2 miles in Gaston County

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) -All lanes on I-85 South in Gaston County are closed Friday morning following a jackknifed tractor-trailer near US-321 near Mile Marker 15.3 Heading South.

“All lanes of I-85 South are closed at Exit 17 (US 321 / Chester St) due to a crash. The road is expected to reopen by 3:00 PM. Motorists are advised to stay alert while traveling in the area and use the following detour,” according to the NCDOT.

“Motorists must take Exit 21 (Cox Rd) and turn left or take Exit 20 (New Hope Rd) and turn left. Continue, then right onto US-29/US-74 West. Continue US-29/US-74 West to re-access I-85 South.” according to NCDOT.

Gastonia Police said there are no injuries reported.

🚧 TRAFFIC ADVISORY:



Jackknifed tractor-trailer blocking left lanes of westbound I-85 between Bessemer City Rd and Route 321 exits. Only far right lane getting by for now.



No injuries reported.



Seek alternate route or watch for traffic direction. pic.twitter.com/7NV33dj9Ph — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) April 14, 2023

https://t.co/aV9My6S8YQ, I-85, South, MM 15.3, In Gastonia, Vehicle Crash, Road Closed with Detour, at 4/14 10:54 AM — NCDOT I-85 (@NCDOT_I85) April 14, 2023

Download the free WBTV News app for updates and breaking news.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.