PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Salisbury man, 14-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in West Virginia, officials say

The crash happened after a car and tractor-trailer collided on Thursday evening.
A Salisbury man and 14-year-old were killed in a crash in West Virginia on Thursday.
A Salisbury man and 14-year-old were killed in a crash in West Virginia on Thursday.(Pixabay)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 7:08 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WBTV) - A Salisbury resident died in a crash on I-77 in West Virginia on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the West Virginia State Police, a car and tractor-trailer collided near the Town of Ghent, around 6:37 p.m.

Officials said the car had been traveling on the southbound side, but crossed the center median and hit the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car, identified as 49-year-old Abraham Morris of Salisbury, died at the scene. A 14-year-old had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the driver and passenger in the tractor-trailer were not hurt.

The crash shut the roadway down for several hours while crews responded.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

Also Read: Over $27K in camera equipment stolen from NASCAR driving school

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

Latest News

WBTV
Masked gunmen shoot into Gastonia home with mother, children inside
City Councilmember Malcolm Graham says he is prioritizing this issue.
Charlotte leaders exploring solutions for tractor-trailers parking illegally
Charlotte toddler killed in shooting, father arrested, charged with manslaughter
Gastonia police say masked gunmen shot into home with family inside