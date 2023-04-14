Salisbury man, 14-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in West Virginia, officials say

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WBTV) - A Salisbury resident died in a crash on I-77 in West Virginia on Thursday evening, officials said.

According to the West Virginia State Police, a car and tractor-trailer collided near the Town of Ghent, around 6:37 p.m.

Officials said the car had been traveling on the southbound side, but crossed the center median and hit the tractor-trailer.

The driver of the car, identified as 49-year-old Abraham Morris of Salisbury, died at the scene. A 14-year-old had to be extracted from the vehicle and was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Authorities said the driver and passenger in the tractor-trailer were not hurt.

The crash shut the roadway down for several hours while crews responded.

Officials are continuing to investigate the crash.

