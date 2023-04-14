Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust protects 80 acres on Little River in Montgomery County

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Paddlers on one section of the Little River will now have a permanently protected viewshed along the river thanks to a conservation easement closed by Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust in April 2023.

This stretch is river south from the Pekin Road access owned and maintained by the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission, a popular spot for kayakers and fishermen in Montgomery County.

According to a press release, funding from the NC Land and Water Fund, the Enviva Forest Conservation Fund, and a generous easement donation by the landowner made this effort possible. These 80 acres will remain free from development and maintained as a beautiful hardwood forest for the enjoyment of future generations.

“Three Rivers Land Trust’s mission includes three main pillars, one of which is protecting local waters, which is exactly what this project does,” states Executive Director Travis Morehead. “Working with partners and a great landowner to conserve a beautiful stretch of the Little River fits perfectly within the goals of Three Rivers Land Trust. This project protects almost a mile of frontage along the Little River and its tributaries and is directly across from satellite parcels of Uwharrie National Forest, resulting in both sides of the river being permanently conserved.”

“This section of the river has significant natural heritage resources as well,” states Land Protection Specialist, Emily Callicutt. “This stretch of the Little River is classified as the Upper Little River Aquatic Habitat natural area with a very high rating as determined by the NC Natural Heritage Program. In addition, two rare species – Villosa delumbis, also known as Eastern Creekshell, a mussel species, as well as Carolina Redhorse, are found in the Little River along this property.”

Three Rivers Land Trust prides itself on working with private landowners to protect properties just like this Little River tract, which builds off existing conservation lands, protects hardwood stream buffers, and preserves the viewshed of a popular publicly accessible stretch of river.

To learn more about how to protect your own property, contact Emily Callicutt, TRLT Land Protection Specialist, at 704-647-0302 or emily@trlt.org

