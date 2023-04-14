Police: Suspect killed, another on the run following stolen car chase in Mooresville

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - One suspect is dead and another is on the run following a stolen car chase in Mooresville, police said.

Officers with the Mooresville Police Department were called around 1:49 a.m. Friday to check out the area of Bluefield Road to find a car with a stolen license plate. They were able to find it on Carriage Club Drive and tried to hold a traffic stop. That’s when they confirmed the car was stolen out of Charlotte.

The driver did not stop and fled southbound on Interstate 77 from exit 36. Officers deployed stop sticks between exits 36 and 35. They said the car abruptly stopped in the southbound HOV lane near mile marker 34.

After that, two unidentified Black males got out of the car and ran away, officers said. The passenger went south and driver went east.

Police said the driver jumped across the concrete barrier of the toll lanes and was hit by a vehicle traveling in the northbound HOV lane.

The driver of the stolen vehicle died at the scene, police said. The driver and passenger of the vehicle that hit the suspect were not hurt.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol responded to the scene and is investigating the fatal collision.

The Mooresville Police Department and North Carolina State Highway Patrol are continuing their investigation. The suspects have not been identified at this time.

Anything with information is asked to call Officer Dias of the Mooresville Police Department at 704-664-3311.

