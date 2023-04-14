Pedestrian struck, killed in Charlotte Friday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - According to MEDIC, one person was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Friday morning. Right now it is unclear what type of vehicle was involved in the collision.

“We had a pedestrian struck call on Old Concord/Suther Road around 7am. 1 patient was pronounced deceased on the scene,” according to MEDIC.

WBTV is working to find out more about the incident.

