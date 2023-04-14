PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NC Highway Patrol K-9 passes away from sudden illness

State Highway Patrol K-9 Jynx
State Highway Patrol K-9 Jynx(North Carolina State Highway Patrol)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:08 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) announced the passing of State Highway Patrol K-9, Jynx.

Troopers said Jynx suffered from a sudden illness on April 10 that affected his heart. Sadly, Jynx had to be euthanized due to the severity of his health condition.

Born in the Slovak Republic, Jynx was assigned to Trooper A.M. Russ in the spring of 2021 and has served the citizens of North Carolina as a narcotic detection canine with the NCSHP Criminal Interdiction Unit for the past two years, according to troopers.

Jynx previously served with the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia from 2014 to 2021 before becoming a member of the NCSHP family.

“Please join us in remembrance of Jynx and his faithful service of nearly 10 years to the law enforcement profession,” said the NCSHP. “Jynx’s contributions to deterring crime and protecting the roadways of North Carolina and Virginia are invaluable, and we are thankful for the privilege to have worked with him.”

MORE NEWS: Simpsonville business owner says employees and revenue lost due to zoning regulations

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Diana Cojocari was recently charged with possession of a controlled substance while in the...
Mother of Madalina Cojocari found with drugs in jail, warrants say
A Salisbury man and 14-year-old were killed in a crash in West Virginia on Thursday.
Salisbury man, 14-year-old killed in crash on I-77 in West Virginia, officials say
.
Charlotte toddler killed in shooting, father arrested, charged with manslaughter
The piece of history had been buried beneath Lake Waccamaw for hundreds of years.
1,000-year-old Native American canoe brought to the lake’s surface
In Bethel Glen subdivision resident dodge the "Grand Canyon" pothole. Homeowners have waited...
“Grand Canyon” of potholes shows size of HOA vs Developer problem

Latest News

CMPD responded to a shooting on Key Street in northwest Charlotte on Saturday morning.
Police investigating shooting in northwest Charlotte, 1 seriously hurt
An 18-year-old died after he was hit by a car in Statesville on Saturday morning.
Teenager killed after being hit by vehicle while riding skateboard in Statesville
Charlotte car owner told security cameras not working when vehicle caught fire
Security cameras not working at Charlotte apartment complex when woman’s car set on fire
Division Chief Phil York, Chief Cress, and Captain Burleson will bring this award home from the...
Rowan County 911 receives award for 2023 Communications Center of the Year
https://southendclt.org/events/camden-commons
Camden Commons in South End returns Sunday April 16th