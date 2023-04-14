NC Highway Patrol K-9 passes away from sudden illness

NORTH CAROLINA (FOX Carolina) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol (NCSHP) announced the passing of State Highway Patrol K-9, Jynx.

Troopers said Jynx suffered from a sudden illness on April 10 that affected his heart. Sadly, Jynx had to be euthanized due to the severity of his health condition.

Born in the Slovak Republic, Jynx was assigned to Trooper A.M. Russ in the spring of 2021 and has served the citizens of North Carolina as a narcotic detection canine with the NCSHP Criminal Interdiction Unit for the past two years, according to troopers.

Jynx previously served with the Henrico County Sheriff’s Office in Virginia from 2014 to 2021 before becoming a member of the NCSHP family.

“Please join us in remembrance of Jynx and his faithful service of nearly 10 years to the law enforcement profession,” said the NCSHP. “Jynx’s contributions to deterring crime and protecting the roadways of North Carolina and Virginia are invaluable, and we are thankful for the privilege to have worked with him.”

