PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

NBA hands Hornets free agent Miles Bridges 30-game suspension

The suspension comes as the league concludes its investigation into Bridges’ domestic violence case.
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball...
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic on Thursday, April 7, 2022, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)(Rusty Jones | AP)
By Luke Tucker
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (WBTV) - The NBA has concluded its investigation into Charlotte Hornets free agent Miles Bridges’ domestic violence case, and handed down a resulting 30-game suspension without pay for the 25-year-old forward.

The suspension comes after Bridges allegedly assaulted his girlfriend in front of their two children in Los Angeles on June 27, 2022.

Bridges was charged with multiple offenses, but plead no contest to a felony domestic violence charge in November, and had the other charges dismissed.

In the wake of the investigation, he missed the entire 2022-23 season, and was not signed to an NBA contract.

Because of that, the NBA considered 20 games of the suspension already served, meaning he will only miss 10 games in the upcoming season if he is signed.

The charges came after Bridges’ best season as a pro, in which he averaged 20.2 points and seven rebounds per game.

He has spent the entirety of his four-year career with Charlotte after being acquired in a draft-night trade with the Los Angeles Clippers in 2018.

Prior to the alleged domestic violence incident last offseason, the Hornets had extended a qualifying offer to Bridges, which would have served as essentially a one-year deal had Bridges signed it. They did not rescind the offer following the charges, but allowed the offer to expire in October.

At this time, Bridges’ future with the Hornets remains unclear.

Related: Hornets star Miles Bridges arrested in Los Angeles

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

Latest News

AutoFair underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but there’s a twist
AutoFair underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but there’s a twist
FILE -Chase Elliott during driver introductions before the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR star Chase Elliott set to return from broken leg
A Carolina Panthers helmet sits on the sideline before an NFL football game against the Atlanta...
High-ranking Carolina Panthers executive resigns, team says
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen (Jeff Siner | The Charlotte Observer)
Panthers legend Greg Olsen nominated for Sports Emmy