Mostly sunny, warm forecast ahead to start the weekend before rain returns Sunday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A warm, mainly dry Saturday is ahead before our next First Alert Weather Day on Sunday as scattered storms return, some of which could be strong.

Saturday: Warm, mix of sun and clouds.

Sunday: Scattered storms during the second half of the day, some strong.

Next Week: Warming trend, mainly dry all week!

After a rainy and stormy end to the workweek, drier conditions are set to move in for those Saturday plans.

. (WBTV)

Temperatures will start off in the low to mid 50s across the area, with a stray shower and patchy fog possible for the early morning hours. Anticipate a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the upper 70s to near 80-degrees by Saturday afternoon!

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: A cold front will move overhead by Sunday, bringing us our next chance for showers and thunderstorms. Although a few showers are possible in our western counties early, the better chance for scattered storms arrives Sunday afternoon and evening. A few of these storms could be strong to severe and there is a Level 1 out of 5 risk for severe weather across the area.

Temperatures will remain warm Sunday, starting near 60 degrees and reaching around 80 degrees in the afternoon.

Next Week: Monday will be breezy and a bit cooler behind our cold front, but dry and sunny. From there, expect dry conditions and gradually warming temperatures until the end of the workweek.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a great weekend!

- Meteorologist Rachel Coulter

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.