Michael Hausler named Concord’s first IT Director

Hausler received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology from Northern Arizona University.(City of Concord)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Concord is pleased to welcome Michael Hausler to its leadership team as the city’s first Information Technology Director, beginning May 1, 2023.  Hausler brings 26 years of information technology (IT) experience to the position, where he will provide strategic direction and leadership as the city brings IT services and resources in-house for the first time following several decades of contracted services.

“I am excited to welcome Michael to Team Concord,” said City Manager Lloyd Payne. “His extensive knowledge of information technology in the public and private sectors will be immensely beneficial to the city as we build our first internal IT Department.”

Hausler has broad experience across a variety of IT disciplines, including database, server and infrastructure administration, working for both public and private organizations. He previously served in IT Director roles for both Flathead County, Mont. and Helena College University of Montana.

“I am very excited to start this role and it is an honor to have been selected as the first city-employed IT Director for Concord,” said Hausler. “I will be coming into this position with my eyes and ears open, with a laser focus towards developing customer-centricity, and also providing both security and integrity of our city systems and data.”

In his previous roles as IT Director, Hausler oversaw the strategic planning, budgeting, staffing, project and resource management for both application development, GIS, and enterprise infrastructure. He will provide this same leadership and guidance to the city, and will work with city leaders to create and administer IT policies that support a growing workforce, enhance customer services, and protect critical resources.

Hausler received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology from Northern Arizona University. He grew up in Montana, and lived there for most of his adult life before relocating to North Carolina in 2022. Hausler and his wife, Shannon, are outdoor enthusiasts and especially enjoy spending time with their four children and five grandchildren.

