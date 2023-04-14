Masked gunmen shoot into Gastonia home with mother, children inside

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Shots fired into a home in Gastonia have left the neighborhood rattled.

A woman and her two small children were inside when the shots rang out on S. South Street. Thankfully no one was hurt, but the incident has shaken the family.

“I start shaking, I’ve been shaking ever since I came out,” neighbor Barbara Woods-Lanford said. “I slept on the dining room floor that night because I was scared if somebody came back and started shooting again.”

She said neighbors saw two cars pull up Wednesday evening and several men got out before they started shooting.

“There were eight guys that got out and started shooting at the house in the corner,” she said.

Gastonia police aren’t sure if the home was the intended target or not, but it was damaged by the gunfire.

Rick Goodale of the Gastonia Police Department said some of the gunmen were not only armed, but were wearing ski masks to hide their identities.

“A neighbor said they saw multiple people exit the cars, some were wearing ski masks,” Goodale said. “We saw the Dodge Charger leaving, we tried to stop that car and they left at a high rate of speed.”

After firing at the home, the gunmen got back in their car and took off. A few miles later, the driver wrecked into a street sign before he and one of the passengers ran away. They were quickly arrested.

The suspects who ran left juveniles inside the car, whom officers found. They also found guns and the ski masks in the vehicle.

Police arrested 21-year-old Leon Williams and 19-year-old Edwin Carrera-Cantarero for shooting into an occupied dwelling and running from officers.

The juveniles were returned to their parents.

Police said if something feels out of place, call them right away so they can check it out.

