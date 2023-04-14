PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Lincoln Co. child safe after abduction

Deputies said the child was found in California.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:08 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - A five-year-old has been found safe after being taken from the home of her grandmother on April 2.

Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office told media they were contacted by county DSS about the child’s abduction on April 10.

Social workers said the grandmother, Donna Harris, had temporary custody at the time. They also said the grandmother had contacted her ex-husband, Orion Douglas Memmott, in California. He then flew to Lincoln County and went back to California on April 3 with the child.

The California Highway Patrol sent out an endangered missing person dispatch to three area counties near Memmott’s home. He was tracked in several areas of Nevada and California before being arrested April 13 in a California motel.

The child was found safe and turned over to the Colusa County, California Department of Social Services.

Both grandparents were arrested and charged with abduction of a child.

Memmott is being held without bond while Donna Harris was given a $20,000 bond.

