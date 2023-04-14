PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Gastonia men arrested after shots fired into home with mother, child inside

Police said men with ski masks were seen walking down the road before the shooting.
Edwin Leonardo Carrera-Cantarero (left) and Leon Williams
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - Gastonia Police arrested two men for allegedly shooting into a home with a mother and child inside.

According to police, it happened around 10 p.m. Wednesday off the 800 block of S. South Street. At least one of the bullets entered the home but no one was hurt.

Officers said they found a Dodge Charter and a Nissan Sentra parked along the street and about eight people got out of the cars and were walking down S. South Street. Some of them were wearing ski masks.

Shortly after the shots were heard, both cars drove off.

Police found the Charger heading on South Marrietta Street and East Eighth Avenue and tried to hold a traffic stop. Officers said the car didn’t stop and was speeding before the driver lost control and wrecked on Belmar Drive.

Two suspects – later identified as 21-year-old Leon Williams and 19-year-old Leonardo Carrera-Cantarero -- ran away while juveniles stayed inside of the car.

No one was hurt in the crash, according to police.

A loaded handgun reported stolen from Charlotte was found inside the car.

The juveniles were returned to their parents after the Department of Juvenile Services was contacted.

The Sentra was found off Garland Avenue and three people were inside, according to police. They found a gun and two ski masks inside the car. Those three are still under investigation.

Williams was charged with shooting into occupied property, felony flee to elude, contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, resisting arrest, and multiple traffic-related offenses. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Carrera- Cantarero was charged with shooting into an occupied property, possession of a stolen firearm, and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.

Watch the latest WBTV broadcast here:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

