First Alert Weather Days issued Friday and Sunday for storms ahead of cold front

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Friday is a First Alert Weather Day as a rainy, messy system moves in across the southeast.

Scattered showers are expected off and on throughout the day. Thunderstorms can’t be ruled out this afternoon along with a low chance of hail.

Saturday will be drier, just in time for another First Alert Weather Day for rain on Sunday.

Temperatures will reach around 80 degrees Saturday and Sunday before dipping into the low 70s for Monday and Tuesday, rebounding into the upper 70s and lower 80s Wednesday and Thursday.

- Meteorologist Amy Sweezey

