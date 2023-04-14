PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Eastern Carolina lighthouse got messages from Titanic before sinking

The RMS Titanic. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
The RMS Titanic. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 3:57 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE HATTERAS, N.C. (WITN) - An event about a lighthouse on the Eastern Carolina coast is talking about its relationship with a famous boat that sunk in 1912.

The event will explore the connection between Cape Hatteras Island and the RMS Titanic tragedy.

The Titanic famously sent a distress telegram to the Weather Bureau Station in Hatteras after colliding with an iceberg. It is one of the earliest, if not the earliest message received from the ship.

The event exploring this interesting piece of history takes place at the historic Hatteras Bureau Weather Station in Hatteras Village at 1 P.M.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

Latest News

Diana Cojocari was recently charged with possession of a controlled substance while in the...
Mother of Madalina Cojocari facing new charges
Mother of Madalina Cojocari facing drug charges
April marks National Child Abuse Prevention Month in the U.S.
Expert shares warning signs of child abuse as Charlotte police search for missing parents
Family continues push for justice in Shanquella Robinson case
Former federal prosecutor comments on Shanquella Robinson case