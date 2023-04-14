PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mother of Madalina Cojocari facing new charges

She was placed in the Mecklenburg County Detention Center in December.
By WBTV Web Staff
Apr. 14, 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The mother of missing Cornelius girl Madalina Cojocari is facing new charges.

Diana Cojocari was recently charged with possession of a controlled substance while at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center, where she has been since December 2021 when she was initially charged with failing to report the disappearance of her daughter.

Her husband and Madalina’s stepfather, Christopher Palmiter, was also arrested and charged with failing to report her disappearance.

Madalina was last seen by the public getting off of a school bus just before Thanksgiving. She wasn’t reported missing until weeks later.

The town of Cornelius recently honored Madalina’s 12th birthday with a vigil.

Investigators are continuing their search to find the missing girl. Madalina weighs approximately 90 pounds and was last seen wearing jeans, pink, purple and white Adidas shoes, and a white t-shirt and jacket.

Anyone with information about Madalina is asked to call the Cornelius Police Department at 704-892-7773, or the FBI at 1-800-Call FBI.

