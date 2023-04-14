Conover man killed in hit-and-run
Anyone with information should call Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run in Conover Thursday night.
Troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol said it happened around 10:40 p.m. on Highway 70 near Penny Road.
The man was identified as 63-year-old Raymond Lee Gentry.
