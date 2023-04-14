CMS expands summer learning programs

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg families are enjoying spring break this week, but Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools wants you to be thinking ahead about summer school.

The district is expanding programs this year.

First and foremost, the goal is to help students get caught up and avoid summer learning loss – they don’t want to compound the learning loss that happened during the pandemic.

Back in October, when the district test scores came out, only 33% of fourth graders were proficient in reading, compared to 39% before the pandemic.

With math scores, it was 35% proficiency, compared to 49% in 2019.

Eighth graders suffered similar losses.

Part of the district’s plan to address and overcome the learning loss includes these new summer programs:

EOG intervention, which runs June 12 through 16

Read to Achieve, Freshman Connection, Graduate on Time and Tutoring, which all run from June 26 through July 27

Transportation and meals are provided at no cost.

If you want more information on what each program offers plus how to register – you’ll find it at cmsk12.org.

