Charlotte toddler killed in shooting, police said

The shooting happened in the Steele Creek area.
Breaking News
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old boy was killed in a Steele Creek-area shooting Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

The shooting happened off the 2500 block of O’Hara Drive, a home that appears to be in the Twelve Oaks neighborhood.

The child was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic, but later died.

