Charlotte toddler killed in shooting, father arrested, charged with manslaughter

The shooting happened in the Steele Creek area.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 11:02 AM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A 3-year-old boy was killed in a Steele Creek shooting Friday morning, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police confirmed.

The shooting happened off the 2500 block of O’Hara Drive, a home that appears to be in the Twelve Oaks neighborhood.

The child, identified as Jackson Truitt, was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Medic, but later died.

An investigation into the incident was initially being ruled as a death investigation, not a homicide.

Following the fatal shooting, the boy’s father, Richard Allen Truitt was taken to CMPD’s headquarters to speak with detectives.

Truitt was then arrested and charged with involuntary manslaughter and failure to secure a firearm from a minor.

Detectives are continuing to investigate the situation.

