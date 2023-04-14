Charlotte leaders exploring solutions for tractor-trailers parking illegally

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From neighborhood streets like Old Little Rock Road to entrance ramps to interstates, tractor-trailers are parking illegally across Charlotte.

“I would like to have more of my friends be able to come over and not have to park down the street,” Steven Johnson, who lives on Old Little Rock Road, told WBTV.

Johnson says it’s an inconvenience, a safety hazard and it’s hurting their roads.

“It took for you to come and visit for something to actually happen to get the hole in the street patched up,” Johnson said.

After WBTV’s Caroline Hicks reported on a pothole at the intersection of Old Little Rock Road and Moores Chapel Road, the city started repairing it.

Neighbors are still looking for permanent solutions to keep the tractor-trailers away.

“I would like to see proposals coming to the council for consideration,” Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham said.

He said CMPD, code enforcement, and the team at the city manager’s office are teaming up to figure out the best path forward.

“Increasing the fines for illegal parking, right now they’re about $25, $50, way too low,” he said. “How can we post more parking signs? A clearer understanding of the zoning regulations that allow trucks to park in commercial areas but in close proximity to neighbors.”

WBTV has been reporting on this issue for years, but Graham says complaints have increased recently.

“I think it’s just now that neighborhood leaders and residents are calling on a weekly and daily basis about the issue throughout the city, so it’s not just one particular area of the community,” he says.

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks asked whether there are any deadlines for creating solutions.

“I’m going to force the issue come Monday morning,” Graham said.

Johnson says he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“I’m optimistic, but I need to see it happen,” he said.

Graham says they also need to work with the trucking companies to ensure truck drivers know where they can park.

