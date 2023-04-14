PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Charlotte leaders exploring solutions for tractor-trailers parking illegally

CMPD, code enforcement officials, and the city manager’s office created an internal workforce to propose solutions.
CMPD, code enforcement officials and the city manager’s office created an internal workforce to propose solutions.
By Caroline Hicks
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - From neighborhood streets like Old Little Rock Road to entrance ramps to interstates, tractor-trailers are parking illegally across Charlotte.

“I would like to have more of my friends be able to come over and not have to park down the street,” Steven Johnson, who lives on Old Little Rock Road, told WBTV.

Johnson says it’s an inconvenience, a safety hazard and it’s hurting their roads.

“It took for you to come and visit for something to actually happen to get the hole in the street patched up,” Johnson said.

After WBTV’s Caroline Hicks reported on a pothole at the intersection of Old Little Rock Road and Moores Chapel Road, the city started repairing it.

Neighbors are still looking for permanent solutions to keep the tractor-trailers away.

“I would like to see proposals coming to the council for consideration,” Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham said.

He said CMPD, code enforcement, and the team at the city manager’s office are teaming up to figure out the best path forward.

“Increasing the fines for illegal parking, right now they’re about $25, $50, way too low,” he said. “How can we post more parking signs? A clearer understanding of the zoning regulations that allow trucks to park in commercial areas but in close proximity to neighbors.”

WBTV has been reporting on this issue for years, but Graham says complaints have increased recently.

“I think it’s just now that neighborhood leaders and residents are calling on a weekly and daily basis about the issue throughout the city, so it’s not just one particular area of the community,” he says.

WBTV’s Caroline Hicks asked whether there are any deadlines for creating solutions.

“I’m going to force the issue come Monday morning,” Graham said.

Johnson says he’ll believe it when he sees it.

“I’m optimistic, but I need to see it happen,” he said.

Graham says they also need to work with the trucking companies to ensure truck drivers know where they can park.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thompson's cell at the Fulton County Jail
Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says
FILE - Drake Bell appears at the world premiere of "The Spy Who Dumped Me" in Los Angeles on...
Actor Drake Bell found safe after being declared missing
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
A dog named Coco is recovering from apparent alcohol withdrawal.
Dog suffering from alcohol withdrawal recovering at animal shelter

Latest News

City leaders exploring solutions to issue of tractor trailers parking illegally across Charlotte
Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges (0) brings the ball up court during an NBA basketball...
NBA hands Hornets free agent Miles Bridges 30-game suspension
Hausler received his Bachelor of Science in Computer Information Technology from Northern...
Michael Hausler named Concord’s first IT Director
Neon Trees began their rapid ascent with their debut album, Habits, in 2010, followed by a win...
Neon Trees to headline Salisbury’s Cheerwine Festival