Chances for showers and thunderstorms wind down by midnight

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The weakening low will continue to push to the northeast today, keeping the chances for showers and thunderstorms in our area. We will get a break from the rain on Saturday, but the chances for showers and thunderstorms will return with a cold front swinging through the Carolinas.

Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm.

First Alert Weather Day Sunday: Scattered showers and t-storms, warm.

Monday: Mostly sunny and pleasant.

The chances for showers and thunderstorms will wind down by midnight. During the overnight expect mostly cloudy skies with lows in the 50s.

An upper-level ridge will help to keep us dry and warm on Saturday. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 70s to the lower 80s.

Sunday is our next First Alert Weather Day. An area of low pressure moving into the Midwest will drag a cold front through the Carolinas, giving us the chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms through the afternoon on Sunday.

Sunday’s highs will also be warm, in the upper 70s and lower.

Dry and pleasant weather will return for the start of the workweek. High pressure will gradually build in from the west, keeping us dry through Thursday.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 70s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Thursday looks mostly sunny to partly cloudy with highs in the 80s.

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

