ABC Upward brings well-known athletes to local schools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - This week students in schools in Rowan County have been hearing inspirational true stories from well-known former professional athletes through the ABC Upward program. The program is sponsored by the Rowan-Kannapolis ABC Board.

The program began this week on Wednesday at Carson High and East Rowan. On Thursday the speakers visited North Rowan High, Henderson Independent High, and Salisbury High. On Friday, the speakers are visiting West Rowan and South Rowan.

Speakers this year include Tony Womack, Joe Horn, Mike Hall, and Al Wood.

Womack is a former Major League Baseball player. He was on the 2001 World Series Champions Arizona Diamondbacks. Womack is in demand as a public speaker, encouraging students to make good choices in life.

Joe Horn, originally from Fayetteville, is a former professional football player. Al Wood has spoken to students several times through the ABC Upward program. Wood was an All-American basketball player from the University of North Carolina, and was selected by the Atlanta Hawks in the first round of the 1981 NBA draft.

At North Carolina, he averaged 16 points a game, averaged 5 rebounds a game and shot 56 percent from the field.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.