Street resurfacing in Salisbury ongoing for next six to seven weeks

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Salisbury Public Works Department has started street resurfacing. The work is expected to last approximately six to seven weeks, weather permitting.

The public is advised to expect delays in paving areas, travel cautiously, and observe lane closures. Residents, employees, and visitors are advised not to park along the roadsides or risk having vehicles towed. Access to and from properties will be made available as needed.

The following streets are scheduled for resurfacing:

Morlan Park Rd. from Beachnut Ln. to Rowan Cir.

Morlan Park Rd. from Davis St. to Tower Dr.

Morlan Park Rd. from Faith Rd. to Terrace Dr.

Morlan Park Rd. from Mathis Ave. to Davis St.

Morlan Park Rd. from Rowan Cir. to Mathis Ave.

Morlan Park Rd. from Terrace Dr. to Beachnut Ln.

Morlan Park Rd. from Tower Dr. to Pearl St.

N Caldwell St. from W Kerr St. to W Cemetery St.

Old West Innes St. from to Institute St. to Lloyd St.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Alexander Ln. to Messner St.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Brenner Ave. to Livingstone Ave.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Burton Ave. to Linn Ln.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Forney St. to Alexander Ln.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Industrial Ave. to Lyon Shan Blvd.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Linn Ln. to Burton Ave.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Livingstone Ave. to Linn Ln.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Lyon Shaw Blvd. to S McCoy Rd.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Messner St. to Brenner Ave.

Old Wilkesboro Rd. from Partee St. to Grim St.

W Henderson St. from N Ellis St. to N Caldwell St.

W Kerr St. from N Caldwell St. to N Craige St.

Warehouse Dr. from Van Nuys St. to Dead End

Brenner Ave. from S Link Ave. to Overman Ave.

Annandale Ave. from Lake Dr. to Club House Dr.

Arbor Dr. from Welch Rd. to Sussex Ln.

Celebration Dr. from Carpenters Cir. to Carpenters Cir.

Doral Ct from Player Ct to Cul-De-Sac

E Miller St. from Scales St. to Richard St.

Edgedale Dr. from Meadowbrook Rd. to Meadowbrook Cir.

Garner Dr. from River Birch Dr. to Stable Dr.

Hagen Ct from Byron Dr. to Cul-De-Sac

Hillary Dr. from Chantilly Ln. to Dead End

Lake Dr. from N Jackson St. to N Fulton St.

Lumen Christi Ln. from Lumen Christi Ln. to Lumen Christi Ln.

Lumen Christi Ln. from N Jake Alexander Blvd. to Traffic Circle

Muirfield Way from Player Ct to Cul-De-Sac

N Caldwell St. from W Cemetery St. to Mocksville Ave.

Newsome Rd. from Secret Garden Ct to Wildwood Dr.

Oak Leaf Ln. from Oak Brook Dr. to Cul-De-Sac

Player Ct from Doral Ct to Cul-De-Sac

River Birch Dr. from Garner Dr. to Sonoma Ln.

S Church St. from W Bank St. to W Horah St.

Second St. from W A Ave. to Mooresville Rd.

W Horah St. from S West St. to Vanderford St.

W Horah St. from Vanderford St. to Institute St.

White Oaks Dr. from Enon Church Rd. to Dead End

For more information contact the City of Salisbury’s Public Works Engineering Technician Ben Parker at (704) 638-5267.

