Shooting investigation underway in Salisbury

Injuries not life threatening, according to police
The shooting happened near the intersection of S. Ellis and W. Thomas Streets.
The shooting happened near the intersection of S. Ellis and W. Thomas Streets.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is expected to recover after being shot on Wednesday night in Salisbury.

According to police, the shooting happened near the intersection of S. Ellis St. and the 400 block of W. Thomas St. just after 7:30 p.m.

An 18-year-old was shot, but the injuries do not appear to be life threatening.

This story will be updated.

