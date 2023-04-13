PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Police say 15-year-old girl killed, five other teens wounded in Goldsboro shooting

One dead, five others injured in shooting, Goldsboro
By Dave Jordan
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 10:50 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) -Goldsboro police say a 15-year-old girl died in Wednesday night’s shooting that injured six other people.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. at a home at 112 North Leslie Street.

Police on the scene of Goldsboro Shooting
Police on the scene of Goldsboro Shooting(WITN)

Goldsboro police say a total of six people were shot.

Those wounded, who were taken to Wayne UNC Health Care, are between 15 and 19 years old, according to police.

A woman at the scene said her niece was the one who was killed.

Some neighbors told WITN that loud screaming and yelling is all they could hear around 6:30 p.m. as they say a large group of kids was seen running in fear after police say shots rang out at a party.

Police haven’t confirmed whether or not any of the victims were from the group of kids that people say were running, but a neighbor who lives close to where it happened said they believe it was a pool party where the shooting happened.

Police said this morning that their investigation is still developing and haven’t said what led up to the shooting or any information about a suspect.

