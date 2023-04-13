PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Organization planning Shanquella Robinson march after feds opt not to press charges

Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury (MYMOCS) will lead the march on May 19.
Prosecutors said there is not sufficient evidence to bring charges against anyone regarding Robinson's death.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A day after federal prosecutors announced that they would not be pressing any charges in the Shanquella Robinson case, a march is being organized as supporters continue to push for answers surrounding her death.

According to the Million Youth March Of Charlotte & Salisbury (MYMOCS), the march will take place on Friday, May 19 in Washington, D.C.

The organization has held several events in memory of Robinson, and has pushed for answers following her death.

Robinson died last October while on a trip in Mexico. A video later surfaced online, appearing to show her in a fight with another person. A short time after, the FBI opened an investigation into her death.

An initial death certificate from Mexico stated spinal cord injury as her cause of death. An autopsy performed by a Mecklenburg County medical examiner, however, showed that her spine was not fractured, and listed her cause of death as “undetermined.”

Federal prosecutors met with Robinson’s family, and after combing through evidence, decided it wasn’t substantial enough to bring forth any charges.

Those interested in participating in May’s march have a deadline of Monday, April 17 to submit their interest to MYMOCS at MYMOCS@yahoo.com.

The organization will provided transportation and hotel details after a final number of participants is tallied. A non-refundable deposit is required for those interested in traveling.

More details will be posted on MYMOCS’s Facebook page.

