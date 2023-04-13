Mecklenburg Courthouse Deputy Clerk arrested for attempted robbery

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy clerk for the Mecklenburg County Courthouse is behind bars and is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office.

Deputy Clerk Almeter Bailey was arrested on April 10, and according to the Clerk’s Office, “Ms. Bailey’s employment was immediately suspended.”

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Bailey is currently an active inmate at the Mecklenburg County Jail. A magistrate set a $50,000 secured bond for Bailey.

