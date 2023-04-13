PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Mecklenburg Courthouse Deputy Clerk arrested for attempted robbery

Almeter Bailey
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A deputy clerk for the Mecklenburg County Courthouse is behind bars and is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, according to the County Clerk of Superior Court’s Office.

Deputy Clerk Almeter Bailey was arrested on April 10, and according to the Clerk’s Office, “Ms. Bailey’s employment was immediately suspended.”

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office records indicate Bailey is currently an active inmate at the Mecklenburg County Jail. A magistrate set a $50,000 secured bond for Bailey.

