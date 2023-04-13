Hayden said he’s destined to be a NASA astronaut

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Hayden is an energetic young man who is looking for a family who can appreciate him for who he is.

He loves to play with toys, especially toy cars. Some of his favorite games are Hot Wheels and Micro Machines.

In the future, Hayden has big dreams and aspirations of being an astronaut for NASA.

Danielle, a child advocate, hopes to find Hayden a home where his energy is appreciated and he can be himself and feel at home.

To learn more, contact Forever Family in partnership with Seven Homes Family Foster Care at (888) 365-FAMILY or go to their website

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.