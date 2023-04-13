Former federal prosecutor comments on Shanquella Robinson case

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - It has been nearly six months since the death of Shanquella Robinson in Mexico, and federal officials have determined there is not enough evidence to file charges in the case.

The investigation has involved conflicting autopsies performed by Mexican and American officials, which likely led to the federal authorities’ decision.

Despite a video appearing to show Robinson being assaulted, prosecutors needed sufficient evidence, particularly a report from the medical examiner, showing the cause of death was a homicide, but that’s not what her Mecklenburg County autopsy showed.

Now, in the wake of the decision, a former federal prosecutor is commenting on the case and what could be next.

Beth Greene, is a former assistant U.S. Attorney for Western District of North Carolina.

“The United States Attorney’s Office hands are tied, they really don’t have a case to bring,” Greene said of the investigation. “It’s unfortunate but I see where the U.S. Attorney’s Office is coming from once, I read that medical examiners’ report.”

The Mecklenburg County medical examiner was unable to determine a cause of death for Robinson.

The report shows Robinson’s spine was not broken, despite reports from a partial autopsy done in Mexico.

“If you don’t have a medical examiner who’s willing to get on the stand under oath and say based upon his or her examination of the body, ‘this is the cause and manner of death,’ as a prosecutor, you cannot bring that case,” Greene said. “That is an essential element that you must prove.”

The former prosecutor believes the chances for any federal charges are over.

“There’s not going to be any state jurisdiction because it did happen in Mexico,” she said. “I’m sure at this point Ms. Robinson’s family and her lawyers are probably assessing whether or not a civil case could be viable against the people they believe is responsible for Ms. Robinson’s death.”

Greene believes the medical examiner’s report could present some hurdles in a civil case for Robinson, but the burden of proof would be much lower than in a criminal case.

WBTV reached out the Mexican government about the U.S. declining to file charges, but Mexican authorities did not have a comment on the case.

Now, the looming question is whether or not the Mexican government will continue to pursue charges.

