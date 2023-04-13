PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
First Alert Weather Day in place as rain returns Friday

Showers and thunderstorms will move in later tonight.
An area of low pressure moving northeast across the southern states will bring showers and thunderstorms into the Carolinas tonight
By Elissia Wilson
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An area of low pressure moving northeast across the southern states will bring showers and thunderstorms into the Carolinas tonight and off-and-on throughout the day on Friday. We will get a break from the rain on Saturday but the chances for showers and thunderstorms will return ahead of an approaching cold front.

  • First Alert Weather Day Friday: Showers and storms.
  • Saturday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm.
  • Sunday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms.

We will wrap up this beautiful Thursday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Showers and thunderstorms will move in later tonight; expect lows in the 50s.

Rain chances over the next week.
Rain chances over the next week.(WBTV First Alert Weather)

Showers and thunderstorms will continue on Friday and temperatures will be cooler in the 60s and 70s.

We will get a brief break from the rain on Saturday. Expect mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Dry and pleasant weather will return for the start of the workweek.

Monday will be mostly sunny and mild with highs in the lower 70s. By Tuesday and Wednesday, temperatures will warm back into the upper 70s and lower 80s under mostly sunny skies.

High pressure will gradually build in from the west, keeping us dry through Thursday.

Have a great day!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

