Dry, warm for Thursday before rain returns for Friday

We’re starting out the day mild, with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll hit the low 80s by the afternoon.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’ll stay dry and very warm around the Charlotte area Thursday before rain chances ramp up late tonight.

Rain will start to move in overnight and we will deal with a few rounds of showers and storms on Friday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

Our next First Alert Weather Day is Sunday, as a few more scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Warm-up continues before rain returns Friday