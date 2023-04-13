Dry, warm for Thursday before rain returns for Friday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – We’ll stay dry and very warm around the Charlotte area Thursday before rain chances ramp up late tonight.

We’re starting out the day mild, with temperatures in the 50s. We’ll hit the low 80s by the afternoon.

Rain will start to move in overnight and we will deal with a few rounds of showers and storms on Friday, which is a First Alert Weather Day.

Our next First Alert Weather Day is Sunday, as a few more scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

FIRST ALERT: We'll stay dry & very warm around #CLT today before rain chances ramp up late tonight & we deal with a few rounds of showers & storms on Friday. A few more scattered thunderstorm Sunday afternoon/evening. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/bqAzGlA9Td — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) April 13, 2023

