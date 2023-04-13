Deputies search for man accused of triggering York County standoff

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – The man who triggered an hours-long standoff in York County Wednesday night has not been found, authorities said.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff started around 8:30 p.m. on Tuckaway Road off Mount Holly Road in Rock Hill, not far from the Pinetuck Golf Club.

Deputies shut down the road as a result. They said a man later identified as Matthew Brown was seen by employees of the golf club stealing a firearm earlier in the day before running to his nearby home.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies were outside of the home and negotiated for hours for things to end peacefully.

They also said Brown was released from jail on a previous charge just the day before the standoff.

Then, just after 12 a.m. Thursday, the sheriff’s office tweeted Brown was not located. Authorities said they will have more to share later Thursday.

There are warrants for Brown’s arrest on charges of burglary and larceny, according to the sheriff’s office.

Download the free WBTV News app for updates on this case as they come in.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.