Deputies responding to barricaded subject in York County after suspect allegedly steals gun

The standoff is happening on Tuckaway Road near Pinetuck Golf Course.
Deputies are responding to a barricaded subject near a Rock Hill golf course.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 10:31 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County are responding to a barricaded subject on Wednesday night.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff is taking place in the 2500 block of Tuckaway Road, near Pinetuck Golf Course in Rock Hill.

Deputies said the incident began when the male suspect allegedly stole a gun while at the golf course, and then ran away to his nearby home and barricaded himself inside.

Negotiators have been attempting to make contact with him for hours.

Officials said the suspect was released from jail on a previous charge on Tuesday.

Tuckaway Road is blocked off near the golf course clubhouse while the standoff ensues.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

