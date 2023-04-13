Deputies responding to barricaded subject in York County after suspect allegedly steals gun

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Deputies in York County are responding to a barricaded subject on Wednesday night.

According to the York County Sheriff’s Office, the standoff is taking place in the 2500 block of Tuckaway Road, near Pinetuck Golf Course in Rock Hill.

Deputies said the incident began when the male suspect allegedly stole a gun while at the golf course, and then ran away to his nearby home and barricaded himself inside.

Negotiators have been attempting to make contact with him for hours.

Officials said the suspect was released from jail on a previous charge on Tuesday.

Tuckaway Road is blocked off near the golf course clubhouse while the standoff ensues.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area until the situation is resolved.

