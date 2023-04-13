Crash causes low-hanging power lines, closes part of Tuckaseegee Road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash that took down a power pole has closed a portion of Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte.

That crash happened on Tuckaseegee Road near Larry Drive, down the road from West Mecklenburg High School.

The power lines are the only thing holding the top half of the pole up.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the crash.

Drivers looking to avoid the area should turn left onto Little Rock Road/Wilkinson Boulevard to get back onto Tuckaseegee Road.

