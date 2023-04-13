PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

Crash causes low-hanging power lines, closes part of Tuckaseegee Road

The power lines are the only thing holding the top half of the pole up.
Authorities said no one was hurt in the crash.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 5:42 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash that took down a power pole has closed a portion of Tuckaseegee Road in west Charlotte.

That crash happened on Tuckaseegee Road near Larry Drive, down the road from West Mecklenburg High School.

The power lines are the only thing holding the top half of the pole up.

Authorities said no one was hurt in the crash.

Drivers looking to avoid the area should turn left onto Little Rock Road/Wilkinson Boulevard to get back onto Tuckaseegee Road.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
New autopsy shows Shanquella Robinson’s spine was not actually broken
One Clay County deputy was punched in the face at Worlds of Fun by a teenage girl, who was...
Police: More than 100 teens involved in massive fight at amusement park
The crash happened on Highway 152 near Wilkinson Road.
Troopers: One killed in multi-vehicle crash on N.C. 152 in Rowan County
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt

Latest News

Crash causes low-hanging power lines, closure of part of Tuckaseegee Road
Troopers: One killed in multi-vehicle crash on N.C. 152 in Rowan County
Three injured in traffic crash on N.C. 152 in Rowan County
I-277 will see several ramp closures this week
Traffic alert: Ramp closures on I-277 planned through Saturday