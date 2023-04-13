Charlotte woman says she is still waiting for her 2018 tax refund from IRS

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - WBTV is working to get answers for a Charlotte woman who says the IRS owes her hundreds of dollars.

Stephanie Smith is still waiting for her 2018 tax refund after she says it was sent to the wrong account.

“When stimulus checks were rolling out in April 2020, a bunch of my friends had already gotten them,” Smith said. “I knew that I had direct deposit set up with the IRS, so I just went to their website and it came up with the last four digits of a bank account that I did not recognize.”

Smith says she realized her stimulus check of about $1,200 dollars went to the wrong account.

She also learned her 2018 tax refund of almost $700 dollars had also been sent there.

“I called them,” she said. “The person I was speaking to that day said we manually input them and this mix-up probably occurred because of a transcription error. Two very keywords that have come to haunt me.”

She says the IRS did send her the stimulus check but she’s still waiting for the tax refund.

“I’ve sent in this form, through a taxpayer advocate I’ve sent in this form again, you know a few times myself, I’ve sent in complimentary forms,” she said. “I’ve talked to not only Bank of America people but a taxpayer advocate, the IRS, the Bureau of Fiscal Service. Sometimes I’ve even gotten mixed messages. But ultimately it doesn’t seem that the IRS in themselves are willing to resolve this.”

WBTV reached out to the IRS, and a spokesperson said:

“Federal law prohibits me from discussing any taxpayer’s situation.”

That spokesperson also sent links with resources, but Smith says she’s already exhausted those.

Smith said she filed her taxes by hand and sent them in via mail. The IRS recommends e-filing as “the safest, most accurate, and fastest way to get their returns processed.”

We also contacted Bank of America, but a spokesperson said it’s up to the IRS to recall the funds.

“I filed my taxes like a law-abiding citizen and they need to be held accountable for the promises that they’re stating that they abide by,” she said.

Smith says in this economy $700 dollars is not an insignificant amount of money but it may not be worth going to court over. Next, she plans to contact her local representative to see if they can help her.

