Charlotte police say Hispanic community targeted by violent criminals

Police believe the incidents could mostly be tied to the same suspects.
CMPD says there have been at least 11 armed robberies targeting Hispanic victims in recent weeks.
By Ron Lee
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 7:16 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte has been facing a similar problem for years, but it’s suddenly surged over the past few days as police have responded to a heightened number of armed robberies against the Latino community.

Right now, the City is averaging close to one a day, and the rate could be even higher.

“It is unfair, but I feel it’s the reality of our community,” leaders said.

A check of police incident reports shows there’s been almost a dozen cases of armed robbery with Latinos being targeted, just this month alone.

Claudio Jimenez works at the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department specializing in Latino outreach.

He said in most of these occasions, the victims are being targeted late at night in apartment parking lots.

Armed criminals will run up and take whatever they can get away with.

Police believe it may be the same guys doing all the damage.

“Most of these cases are related, and we’re dealing with the same crew,” Jimenez said.

The crimes are happening in nearly all divisions of the police coverage map. Latinos have become a tempting target for gunmen looking for a quick score, and it’s a cultural difference that may be perpetuating the problem.

“People aren’t used to the new system, the new city,” one official said.

Alba Sanchez works with the Latin-American Coalition and said because there’s a lack of trust or an inaccessibility with local banks, many in the community carry around large amounts of cash with them.

Carrying a lot of money, going to the stores, gas stations, I think those situations are very unsafe for our communities,” Sanchez said.

Sanchez said education and adapting to your new surroundings can be vital.

“Understand and adapt to the new culture,” Sanchez said. “It is a process, it does take time.”

Several tips for new arrivals have been suggested to keep residents safe, including trusting police officers, not being in parking lots late at night, and avoiding presenting large amounts of cash in plain sight.

