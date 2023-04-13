AutoFair underway at Charlotte Motor Speedway, but there’s a twist

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - All of the things car enthusiasts normally associate with AutoFair at Charlotte Motor Speedway are in place through this weekend, but there’s also something new. The Smith Heritage Invitational is making its debut this weekend.

“Creating a huge social event, much like at Pebble Beach or Ameila Island,” said NASCAR legend Ray Evernham. “We’ve invited 20 unbelievable cars, cars that you would not see anywhere other than private museums, collections, things like that. We have called in a lot of favors to get these cars out of private garages so people could see them.”

“From its roots in NASCAR and automotive dealerships across the country, the Smith family legacy is deeply intertwined with all things automotive,” said Greg Walter, executive vice president and general manager at Charlotte Motor Speedway. “The Smith Heritage Invitational provides a unique opportunity to celebrate that history and establishes an exclusive event for car enthusiasts to share that passion well into the future.”

The carefully curated assemblage of vehicles from renowned collectors like Rick Hendrick, Rob Kauffman, Forrest McClain and Nick Soprano will showcase some of the world’s most sought-after automobiles as part of Sunday’s AutoFair. From the 1966 Ford GT40 Mark II that inspired the film “Ford vs. Ferrari,” to a rare 1905 Columbia Electric Mark XXXV and a 2020 McLaren Speedtail, the inaugural collection represents a cross-section of history, artistry and innovation. Vehicles scheduled to be part of the event include:

1905 Columbia Mark XXXV Electric (Mary and Ted Stahl)

1929 DuPont Model G Lemans Waterhouse Roadster (Mary and Ted Stahl)

1932 Rolls Royce 20/25 (Forrest McClain)

1934 Packard 1106 (Ralph and Adeline Marano)

1934 Alpha Romeo 8C (Rob Kauffman)

1949 Buick Roadmaster “Rainman” (Barry Levinson)

1957 Maserati 450S (Nick Soprano)

1964 Ferrari 250LM (Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum)

1966 Ford GT40 Mark II (Rob Kauffman)

2015 Porsche 918 Spyder (Rick Hendrick)

2020 McLaren Speedtail (Mark Rein)

2022 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT55 (Rick Hendrick)

Custom Ferrari Sensuale (Nick Soprano)

Highlights of the all-new AutoFair include:

Showcasing History, Creativity: Located in the heart of the infield, the Showcase Pavilion will pay tribute to NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season with a collection of two dozen historic vehicles from the 1930s to today, including the famed T-Rex machine that the legendary Jeff Gordon drove to a dominant victory in the 1997 Winston at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The pavilion will also feature a few creative head-turners in a wild-and-wacky display with names like “Trippy Tippy Hippy Van” and “The Fishbowl,” as well as two screen-used creations from the 1960s hit television series “The Munsters” and a collection award winners from some of the top car shows around the country.

Performance on Display: For the first time at AutoFair, professional drivers with Ford Performance Racing Schol will offer guests the chance to ride shotgun in the ultimate thrill ride as part of the weekend celebration of horsepower and finesse. Between ride-alongs, a weekend-long AutoCross competition will see the sport’s best short-course racers compete for bragging rights on a timed, closed course in the infield. Guests can marvel at the cars, meet the drivers and immerse themselves in the thrill of racing.

Cars and Stars: The cars aren’t the only stars at AutoFair. On Friday and Saturday, fans will have the chance to meet monster truck legend Dennis Anderson, the creator of the famed Grave Digger monster truck and his current ride, the 1,500-pound King Sling. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. will feature a lineup of NASCAR royalty, including Bobby Allison, Harry Gant and Waddell Wilson, signing autographs in the Showcase Pavilion. On the all-new AutoFair fan stage located on pit road, guests will be treated to Q&As with automotive experts like Wayne Carini, Ray Evernham and Dave Ankin throughout the weekend.

Cars & Coffee at AutoFair (Saturday only) Cars & Coffee at AutoFair is a unique opportunity to blend the traditional Cars & Coffee Concord celebration with the massive AutoFair on Saturday, April 15. Cars & Coffee registrants will have the rare opportunity to showcase their rides on the famed Charlotte Motor Speedway alongside thousands of other classics, custom hot rods and show cars that make up the four-day AutoFair. AutoFair visitors can peruse hundreds of late models, customs, rat rods and more in a special Cars & Coffee area on the apron of Turns 3 and 4 on the track. Everyone is welcome to join the fun. Car owners can find more information or register to be part of Cars & Coffee's April showcase here

Tune-Up the Weekend: New for 2023, visitors looking to tune up their event experience can take advantage of a high-end hospitality offering in The Paddock Club. For $150, guests will enjoy access to the AutoFair and Smith Heritage Invitational, entry into exclusive Q&A sessions with industry experts, VIP parking, food and beverage service and an indoor, climate-controlled infield hospitality area with a rooftop observation deck.

MORE INFO:

The new-look AutoFair will transform the famed 1.5-mile speedway throughout the weekend. The latest technology, trends, parts and products will fill the Manufacturer’s Midway. Guests can test drive the current line of Chevrolet vehicles and visit all-new themed areas that explore the latest from the worlds of electric and off-road vehicles. Additionally, the reconfigured swap meet, hosted by the Hornet’s Nest Region AACA, will provide a wide array of hard-to-find parts and memorabilia.

TICKETS:

Single-day tickets are $15 for adults. Admission is free for children 12 and under with an adult. Guests can upgrade their AutoFair experience to include high-end hospitality in the Paddock Club, featuring private appearances by industry leaders, food, VIP parking and more. Tickets are available online or at the gate.

