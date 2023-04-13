All lanes closed on I-77 in Iredell County due to crash

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes are closed on I-77 North in Iredell County following a crash, officials said.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), all northbound lanes are closed near Exit 50 to East Broad Street.

Officials said the roadway is expected to be closed until after 6:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on potential injuries.

