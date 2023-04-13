PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
All lanes closed on I-77 in Iredell County due to crash

NCDOT officials said the crash happened near Exit 50.
A crash has closed all lanes of I-77 North in Iredell County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 13, 2023 at 4:59 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - All lanes are closed on I-77 North in Iredell County following a crash, officials said.

According to the NC Department of Transportation (NCDOT), all northbound lanes are closed near Exit 50 to East Broad Street.

Officials said the roadway is expected to be closed until after 6:30 p.m.

There is no word yet on potential injuries.

Check WBTV’s real-time traffic map here.

Download the free WBTV News app for the latest information as it comes in.

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

