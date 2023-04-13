PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Traffic
Remembering Jason & Chip

61-year-old woman dies after pack of dogs attack her outdoors, authorities say

A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.
A woman is dead after she was attacked by a pack of dogs in Kentucky.(WGEM)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky woman has died after she was attacked by a pack of dogs.

The McCreary County Sheriff’s Office reports a 61-year-old woman was the victim of a dog attack in a rural area Wednesday morning.

Authorities said the attack happened outdoors and the woman lived near the location where the animals attacked her.

There was a total of six dogs believed to be involved. Four of the animals have since been caught, WKYT reports.

The sheriff’s office said it wasn’t immediately clear what prompted the attack, but the situation remains under investigation along with any pending charges.

Deputies have not currently identified the woman or released further information regarding the dogs.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A judge set a $3,000 bond for Cody Ware following his arrest.
NASCAR driver arrested in Mooresville for assault, suspended from racing
Police are investigating a homicide at an east Charlotte apartment complex on Sunday morning.
GRAPHIC: Police find Charlotte murder victim surrounded by crosses, salt
The Land of Oz is reopening in September 2023 for the 30th anniversary of the Autumn at Oz...
NC ‘Wizard of Oz’ theme park announces 2023 reopening dates
Shanquella Robinson died in October 2022 during a trip with friends to Mexico.
Shanquella Robinson: US prosecutors will not bring charges in murder case
Rowan Co. deputies joined the pursuit when it left Davidson Co. and entered Rowan.
4-county, 130-mile-an-hour chase ends in Charlotte, one arrested

Latest News

This undated photo provided by the Florida Department of Corrections shows Louis Bernard...
Florida executes ‘ninja killer’ for couple’s 1989 death
FILE - This undated photo shows North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.
Seoul: North Korea launches ballistic missile toward sea
Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signs a bill requiring age verification before creating a new...
Arkansas requires parents’ OK for children on social media
Justin Pearson and his fiancée Oceana Gillian arrive at the Shelby County Board of...
Expelled Black lawmaker Pearson to return to Tennessee House