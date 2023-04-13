$1000 in camera equipment reported stolen from NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace driving school

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Investigators with the Rowan Sheriff’s Office are looking into the theft of $1000′s worth of audio and photography equipment from a NASCAR driving school.

According to the report, someone working at a neighboring business noticed that a trailer at the Rusty Wallace Driving Experience in Mooresville appeared to have been broken into. A padlock on the trailer was cut to gain entry, according to deputies.

The report lists more than $27,000 worth of items taken, including 36 two-way radios, 10 helmet headsets, 75 video and 50 photo cards, 9 GoPro Cube cameras, and camera bags.

The break-in is thought to have occurred on Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Rowan Sheriff’s Office at 704-216-8700.

