Warm-up continues before rain returns Friday

Highs will hit the 80s, with plenty of sunshine and dry. Rinse and repeat for Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 4:55 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Our warming trend continues today and will go through Thursday.

It’s a chilly start to Wednesday, but not as cold. Most neighborhoods are waking up to temperatures in the 40s.

Highs should get close to 80 degrees, with plenty of sunshine and dry. Rinse and repeat for Thursday.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, with bands of rain and some thunder possibly impacting the morning commute. It won’t be a washout but it will be cooler, with highs in the 70s.

