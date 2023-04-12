Vandal seen cutting down wooden cross at Mt. Holly church on Easter
According to Mount Holly Police, one possible charge here is ethnic intimidation.
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – Mount Holly Police are looking for the person caught on video vandalizing an area church.
That video at Cornerstone Family Worship Center on Rankin Avenue in Mount Holly shows the vandal using a saw to cut through a 20-foot wooden cross and push it over. They then are seen running across the parking lot, jumping into a waiting car and taking off.
All that was left behind where the cross stood was a stump. It has since been repaired at the base.
The Mount Holly Police Department posted the video on Facebook in the hopes someone will recognize those involved.
It happened just after 12 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The vandal was there for about three minutes in total.
The person is seen hiding behind a rock as two different cars approach before ultimately finishing the job and pushing the cross over.
Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call (704)827-4343.
