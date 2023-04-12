PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
NC DHHS Flu
Vandal seen cutting down wooden cross at Mt. Holly church on Easter

According to Mount Holly Police, one possible charge here is ethnic intimidation.
The Mount Holly Police Department posted the video on Facebook in the hopes someone will recognize those involved.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:08 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (WBTV) – Mount Holly Police are looking for the person caught on video vandalizing an area church.

That video at Cornerstone Family Worship Center on Rankin Avenue in Mount Holly shows the vandal using a saw to cut through a 20-foot wooden cross and push it over. They then are seen running across the parking lot, jumping into a waiting car and taking off.

All that was left behind where the cross stood was a stump. It has since been repaired at the base.

Damage to Property

The Mount Holly Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the the person and their accomplice(s) in the posted video of damage to property and ethnic intimidation at the Cornerstone Family Worship Center on Rankin Avenue. At about 12:13AM on Sunday April 9, 2023 a vehicle appears to drive into and out of frame dropping off an individual. The individual runs to the front of the building and appears to use a reciprocating saw to cut and push down a 20 foot wooden cross. The person ultimately runs back to the waiting vehicle where you can hear their voice before the vehicle enters and exits the frame. If you have any information about this crime please contact the Mount Holly Police Department, Officer Helton at 704-827-4343.

Posted by Mount Holly Police Department on Tuesday, April 11, 2023

It happened just after 12 a.m. on Easter Sunday. The vandal was there for about three minutes in total.

The person is seen hiding behind a rock as two different cars approach before ultimately finishing the job and pushing the cross over.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call (704)827-4343.

