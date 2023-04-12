PLAN AHEAD: Latest Weather Forecast Video
Troopers: One killed in multi-vehicle crash on N.C. 152 in Rowan County

Emergency responders were dispatched to West N.C. Highway 152 near Wilkinson Road just before 10 p.m.
The crash happened on Highway 152 near Wilkinson Road.
The crash happened on Highway 152 near Wilkinson Road.(Source: David Beaver)
By David Whisenant
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has died following a multi-vehicle crash Tuesday night in southwestern Rowan County, authorities said.

Emergency responders were dispatched to West N.C. Highway 152 near Wilkinson Road just before 10 p.m.

According to the North Carolina Highway Patrol, a driver heading east on Highway 152 tried to pass a tractor-trailer truck and collided with a westbound vehicle.

That eastbound vehicle also collided with a second car that was traveling west before overturning on its side, troopers said. Debris from those crashes also struck the tractor-trailer, according to the highway patrol.

The driver of that eastbound vehicle was killed as a result of the crash, troopers said.

According to officials at the scene, there were other injuries in the crash.

The road was shut down for several hours overnight but has since reopened.

Firefighters from Atwell, Enochville, Kannapolis and South Iredell responded, along with the Rowan Rescue Squad and Rowan Emergency Services.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

